Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: Bollywood, Indian cricket fraternity, Twitterati wish the newly-weds
As the nation waited with bated breath for the official announcement of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding, social media was abuzz with speculations and greetings. When the announcement did happen, on 11 December, the news exploded: articles, tweets, posts, memes galore from every nook and corner of social media.
In this whole Cricket-meets-Bollywood extravaganza, a host of celebrities, cricketers and Twitterati unanimously wished the couple a happy conjugal life. Here is a compilation of tweets:
Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017
Virat & Anushka .. wishes and blessings on this most auspicious day in your lives .. happiness and togetherness ever .. https://t.co/0VEpck9yWq
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2017
From now onwards @imVkohli will happily be the vice captain at home ... hail the new captain @AnushkaSharma .... once again wish you a happy married life. pic.twitter.com/F6Eg5wFbtd
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 11, 2017
Big Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli !! Your union is what fairy tales are made of..Wish you both every happiness that you ever wanted. Much love always! ❤️
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 11, 2017
So wonderful. Many congratulations to both the families. https://t.co/YfXuIyxXd6
— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2017
Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Wish you all the happiness on your beautiful journey together. https://t.co/Z4PZsoIK2M
— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2017
Many congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli on their wedding. God bless and welcome to the club!
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 11, 2017
Congratulations both of you!!! Wishing you all the happiness in the worlddddd ❤️❤️ @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli https://t.co/Cku1DdI3P1
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 11, 2017
Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli !!! Wish you guys unlimited laughter, amazing memories and a lifetime of togetherness!
— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 11, 2017
Congratulations, may this partnership last foreverGod Bless @anushkasharma @viratkohli #VirushkaWEDDING
— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) December 11, 2017
The cricket community also poured in their best wishes:
Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together. #Virushka pic.twitter.com/DqcQN7GrpC
— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 11, 2017
Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xnb3APjpTa
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 11, 2017
There’s no better union than the union of love! Congrats @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma
Wish you both a very happy married life! So happy for you guys! pic.twitter.com/g8VsF2MSEI
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 11, 2017
Congratulations to the lovely couple! God bless @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/VAY7Jy7byV
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 11, 2017
And then of course, the Indian twitterati:
Virat married
Bhuvi married
Zahir married
Raina married
Rohit married
Dhoni married
TV news : Salman khan kab shadi karege ? #VirushkaWEDDING
— on (@play_with_ind) December 11, 2017
I love how low-key they were about their marriage, that's how it should be tbh. Just invited close friends and family #VirushkaWedding
— ⚡ (@x_SimplySana) December 11, 2017
This is everything RIP all Crush #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/FyEH2Wlbac
— Sakshay (@SakshayKhiladi) December 12, 2017
True #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/vtnhPjSTc3
— simran kaur (@simran_Gulabo) December 11, 2017
People celebrating as if it's their own marriage and not Virat's and Anushka's #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/WNiRCew9SB
— Mayank ;__; (@Cg_ka_chhora) December 11, 2017
* Guests at Virushka's wedding*
Expectation : Finally shaadi hogayi inn dono ki. Kitne achhe lag rahe hai dono
Reality : Yaar paneer aur achha ho sakta tha. #VirushkaWEDDING
— Memesahaab (@memesahaab) December 11, 2017
Anushka Sharma: I can't live without you
Virat Kohli: Same here
Indian Team: Ditto
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 10, 2017
Everyone's happy about Virat getting married to Anushka except... pic.twitter.com/2rgpY2rZbT
— Ojas. (@Ojasism) December 11, 2017
Virat and anushka are getting married, current scenario.. #viratkohli #VirushkaWEDDING #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/3HYuNPDDPE
— Aditii (@Sassy_Soul_) December 9, 2017