Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: Bollywood, Indian cricket fraternity, Twitterati wish the newly-weds

FP Staff

Dec,12 2017 09:21 51 IST

As the nation waited with bated breath for the official announcement of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding, social media was abuzz with speculations and greetings. When the announcement did happen, on 11 December, the news exploded: articles, tweets, posts, memes galore from every nook and corner of social media.

In this whole Cricket-meets-Bollywood extravaganza, a host of celebrities, cricketers and Twitterati unanimously wished the couple a happy conjugal life. Here is a compilation of tweets:

The cricket community also poured in their best wishes:

And then of course, the Indian twitterati:

