You are here:

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding: Bollywood, Indian cricket fraternity, Twitterati wish the newly-weds

As the nation waited with bated breath for the official announcement of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding, social media was abuzz with speculations and greetings. When the announcement did happen, on 11 December, the news exploded: articles, tweets, posts, memes galore from every nook and corner of social media.

In this whole Cricket-meets-Bollywood extravaganza, a host of celebrities, cricketers and Twitterati unanimously wished the couple a happy conjugal life. Here is a compilation of tweets:

Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017

Virat & Anushka .. wishes and blessings on this most auspicious day in your lives .. happiness and togetherness ever .. https://t.co/0VEpck9yWq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 11, 2017

From now onwards @imVkohli will happily be the vice captain at home ... hail the new captain @AnushkaSharma .... once again wish you a happy married life. pic.twitter.com/F6Eg5wFbtd — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 11, 2017

Big Congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli !! Your union is what fairy tales are made of..Wish you both every happiness that you ever wanted. Much love always! ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 11, 2017

So wonderful. Many congratulations to both the families. https://t.co/YfXuIyxXd6 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Wish you all the happiness on your beautiful journey together. https://t.co/Z4PZsoIK2M — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2017

Many congratulations to @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli on their wedding. God bless and welcome to the club! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 11, 2017

Congratulations both of you!!! Wishing you all the happiness in the worlddddd ❤️❤️ @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli https://t.co/Cku1DdI3P1 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 11, 2017

Congratulations @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli !!! Wish you guys unlimited laughter, amazing memories and a lifetime of togetherness! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 11, 2017

The cricket community also poured in their best wishes:

Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together. #Virushka pic.twitter.com/DqcQN7GrpC — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 11, 2017

Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xnb3APjpTa — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 11, 2017

There’s no better union than the union of love! Congrats @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma

Wish you both a very happy married life! So happy for you guys! pic.twitter.com/g8VsF2MSEI — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 11, 2017

And then of course, the Indian twitterati:

Virat married

Bhuvi married

Zahir married

Raina married

Rohit married

Dhoni married TV news : Salman khan kab shadi karege ? #VirushkaWEDDING — on (@play_with_ind) December 11, 2017

I love how low-key they were about their marriage, that's how it should be tbh. Just invited close friends and family #VirushkaWedding — ⚡ (@x_SimplySana) December 11, 2017

People celebrating as if it's their own marriage and not Virat's and Anushka's #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/WNiRCew9SB — Mayank ;__; (@Cg_ka_chhora) December 11, 2017

* Guests at Virushka's wedding* Expectation : Finally shaadi hogayi inn dono ki. Kitne achhe lag rahe hai dono Reality : Yaar paneer aur achha ho sakta tha. #VirushkaWEDDING — Memesahaab (@memesahaab) December 11, 2017

Anushka Sharma: I can't live without you Virat Kohli: Same here Indian Team: Ditto — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 10, 2017