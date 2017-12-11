Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli reportedly get married in Tuscany, official confirmation expected soon

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally married, as per this report in Filmfare. The two had flown out with their families and a priest earlier this week. Soon after the couple was photographed along with their families at the Mumbai airport, reports of the duo heading to Tuscany for an Italian wedding emerged.

Now, several news outlets have confirmed the news, stating that an official announcement will be made at 8 PM today, i.e., 11 December. Reports also say that the wedding was an extremely private affair, attended by just the family members of the couple. No official word of confirmation has been made by the two or their families about the wedding.

Here is a glimpse of the wedding venue:

Visuals from Italy's Borgo Finocchieto, the venue where the wedding ceremony of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma is underway. pic.twitter.com/ssnU7L3Pp3 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

Conjectures about the wedding had been doing the rounds ever since the two started seeing each other. Kohli and Sharma were spotted together in Rishikesh in 2016, where they were clicked with a priest, who is believed to be the actress' family priest. The same priest was spotted leaving for Tuscany on the same day as Sharma, which strengthened the conjectures about their wedding.

A grand reception will reportedly be hosted in Mumbai on 26 December, where most of the couple's friends, who did not attend the wedding, will be invited.