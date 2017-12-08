Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli head to Italy with their families: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the international airport of the city along with their family members. Since photos of the two entering the premises surfaced, several news organisations like NDTV, Times Now and India Today have claimed that the two are flying out to get married. Anushka Sharma's family priest reportedly flying out, too

Don't want to hype this and all but it's the same baba who was snapped with Anushka and Virat in uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/UtLJjEYTWF — ∞ (@JustLykYouu) December 7, 2017

According to India Today, Anushka's family priest, Maharaj Anant Baba was also spotted at the airport. Both Kohli and Sharma had met the priest on their visit to Uttarakhand.

The Sharma family spotted, too

Wishing you & your family a blessed Diwali. May the light in you grow brighter this Diwali & bring you closer to your life's purpose 💖✨🙏 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 19, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Anushka Sharma's brother and parents were also spotted at the airport. Speculations about the couple's wedding had been at an all-time high when they were clicked together in Rishikesh earlier this year. According to India Today, the two are off to Italy this time.