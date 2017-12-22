Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai; Padman's new poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Virushka (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma) arrive in Mumbai:

After their hush-hush uber-luxe wedding in Tuscany, Italy and then an elaborate reception at Delhi, the newly weds arrived in Mumbai. The moment they set foot in Mumbai, shutterbugs didn't miss the opportunity to capture each of their moves. The couple is also going to throw a lavish reception party in Mumbai on 26 December.

The new poster of Akshay Kumar's Padman is out:

What it takes to be #PadMan! Get to know this Republic Day, 26.01.18 And today don't forget to catch me with the real Pad Man, @murugaofficial LIVE on my Facebook page at 12 noon IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo!@PadManTheFilm @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/ekVbMRNVwS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 22, 2017

Akshay Kumar's film is all set to hit silver screens on 26 January 2018. Padman details the real-life achievements of social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is noted for creating low cost sanitary napkins for women. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor along with Akshay.

Katrina Kaif spends quality time with sisters and grandma:

Grandma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:20am PST

Ahead of the release of her film Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina decided to spend some quality time with her near ones, much away from the box-office figures, reviews and feedback on the film. She posted adorable pictures along with her sisters and grandmother.

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's bromance:

Starboy. ⭐️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

While big bro Shahid Kapoor has established himself as one of the most-sought after actors in Bollywood, Ishaan Khatter is taking his baby steps into Bollywood. Khatter has earned accolades and awards for his phenomenal performance in his debut film Beyond The Clouds, helmed by Majid Majidi. He is currently shooting for Sairat remake Dhadak along with debutante Janhvi Kapoor.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal Sufia on their wedding anniversary:



Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan surely knows how to steal hearts. Salmaan who enjoys a massive female fan following has emerged as the new-age method actor — with an array of diverse roles in films in multiple languages. At the same time, he happens to be a romantic husband: He posted an adorable picture along with his wife Amal Sufia on their 6th marriage anniversary.

Tusshar Kapoor's Christmas bash:

🕺🏻🎯🎯🎯💖💘💝💖💓💓💗💖💘💘💗💓 A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 21, 2017 at 7:56pm PST

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor threw a Christmas party which had Ekta Kapoor (obviously), Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari and TV actress Kanchi Kaul along with their babies, in attendance.