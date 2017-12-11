Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are officially married: We have promised each other to be bound in love forever, say couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are finally married. The two had flown out with their families and a priest earlier this week. Soon after the couple was photographed along with their families at the Mumbai airport, reports of the duo heading to Tuscany for an Italian wedding emerged. Now, both Sharma and Kohli have confirmed the news with tweets.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

The wedding was an extremely private affair, attended by just the family members of the couple.

Here is a glimpse of the wedding venue:

Visuals from Italy's Borgo Finocchieto, the venue where the wedding ceremony of cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma is underway. pic.twitter.com/ssnU7L3Pp3 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

Conjectures about the wedding had been doing the rounds ever since the two started seeing each other. Kohli and Sharma were spotted together in Rishikesh in 2016, where they were clicked with a priest, who is believed to be the actress' family priest. The same priest was spotted leaving for Tuscany on the same day as Sharma, which strengthened the conjectures about their wedding.

A grand reception will be hosted in Mumbai on 21 December, where most of the couple's friends, who did not attend the wedding, will be invited.