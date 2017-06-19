Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar celebrate father's day: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Today's round-up focuses on stars paying tribute to their dads for Father's Day (18 June), Alia Bhatt congratulating Gauri Khan on her new design venture, and Siddharth Malhotra's love for the Indian cricket thing among other things.

Alia Bhatt celebrates Gauri Khan's success

Happy nights at the all new and gorgeously designed Arth! Congratulations @gaurikhan ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

Alia Bhatt was one of the many famous faces that showed up at the opening of Arth, the new restaurant designed by Gauri Khan, along with her friend Manish Malhotra. How do we know?

She put up a picture of the soiree on her Instagram.

Other Bollywood glitterati on the guest list included the likes of Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Arora, Sussanne Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Karan Johar fulfill's his movies #familygoals

My first #fathersday #roohi #yash A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash have been in the since the day they were brought home by their daddy Karan Johar, whose excitement at being a dad was palpable.

Now, since it is Johar's first year as a dad, it is no suprise that he put up this photo on his Instagram to mark his first Father's Day celebration.

Anushka Sharma's ode to her dad

I couldn't possibly be more like anyone as I am like my father. I wish every girl growing up gets to look up to a man like I got to with my dad. He taught me to stand up for myself and what I believed in and never allow anyone to treat me wrongly. My biggest inspiration comes from him and how wonderful this world would be if there were more men like you papa! I love you to the moon and back ❤❤❤ #FathersDay A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

We all know Anushka Sharma shares a close bond with her family. Not only does the Jab Harry Met Sejal star share a home with her parents, she has cofounded her production house, Clean Slate Films, with her brother, Karnesh.

Anushka's father was in the Army, and Anushka has always credited that as one of the biggest factors in making her who she is today. She showed her appreciation for him with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Sidharth Malhotra

Good luck #TeamIndia! Let's win! #IndiaVsPak #ChampionsTrophy #AGentleman A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

Everyone in India was excited to see India and Pakistan face-off in yesterday's semi final match. It looks like Sidharth Malhotra also is a big cricket enthusiast who was desperately rooting for India to win.

Tiger Shroff's Father's Day Post

So lucky to be his son...and so unlucky to try n take his legacy forward. @apnabhidu #bestdad #besthero #bestfriend #hugeshoestofill #happyfathersday A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Tiger Shroff also paid a touching tribute to his father Jackie Shroff on Father's Day.

Wonder Woman's wonderful married life

#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️ A post shared by JaronVarsano (@jaronvarsano) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Gal Gadot’s husband, Yaron Versano, is so happy that his wife plays the Amazonian super hero that he is wearing a t-shirt boasting the fact. And unlike other t-shirts, he can wear this one as the genuine husband of Wonder Woman.

The garment is split into two boxes – one with a picture of lady with the caption ‘Your Wife’, while the other has a silhouette of Wonder Woman, with the cheeky caption ‘My Wife’.