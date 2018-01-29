Anushka Sharma gears up for Sui Dhaaga; Janhvi, Ishaan will groove to Zingaat: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Anushka Sharma gears up for Sui Dhaaga

Anushka Sharma took to social media to make her fans familiar with the role she's essaying in her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the YRF production.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter do the 'Zingaat'

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will shake a leg to the hit Marathi song 'Zingaat' in Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of Sairat. Choreographer Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo.

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor kickstart Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga



Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are teaming up for a full-length Bollywood film for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam shared a photo of the clapperboard on Instagram after giving the first shot.

Lorde's not-so-inconspicuous message

This year at the Grammys, Lorde was the only female artist to have been nominated for The Album of the Year Award. However, she wasn't allowed to put up an individual show, which could possibly be the reason for her message.

Mahesh Babu helps a child defeat cancer

Superstar #MaheshBabu helped financially to a child to defeat cancer. Great gesture from Superstar, He is always frontrunner to help children.. pic.twitter.com/cJJae8TmWt — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 29, 2018

Mahesh Babu apparently helped a child defeat cancer. The actor's images with the child and his family are doing the rounds on social media.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 15:25 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 15:26 PM