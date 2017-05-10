Anusha Dandekar ridicules TV actors' accent; Kishwar Merchant, Suyyash Rai slam her remarks

VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar has entered into a heated public argument with television actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai.

It all started with Merchant's Instagram story that had her friends, television actor Gurneet Chadha and Rahul Sharma, walking and talking about food. Dandekar responded to that story by posting a video on her Instagram account in which she and VJ Gaelyn make fun of Chadha and Sharma's accents.

Merchant got offended and responded to Dandekar and Gaelyn through a picture containing a message directed towards both of them.

She accompanied that with a caption that read: "It's sad when a 35yr old doesn't knw how to behave @vjanusha @vjgaelyn .. grow up !!! And fyi the guy in the video is @rahullsharma and the girl is @gur4neet .. now u knw them !!!"

Her husband Rai also jumped into the mix by sharing the same message along with a caption that read: "People consider u guys their role models / idols ... it doesnt suit u guys @vjanusha @vjgaelyn. Disappointed seriously...U guys r probably trippin on something and enjoying but unfortunately for you they are my frns. U shudnt have put this on ur socail networking websites specially wen there millions of people looking up2 u...and unfortunately they are your FANS :). U guys probably well educated and have probably studied and stayed abroad all ur lives its juss that my frns r tooo desi to have that accent...n unfortunately that guy is from punjab too just like @kkundrra. AND je lodh payi metho vadda desi labna v nai...GROW UP."

Dandekar, taking note of the escalating tension, clarified her stance through a comment that said, "Relax, we weren't making fun of anyone, we wouldn't do that...The video made us laugh...Wasn't meant to offend anyone. In another, she wrote: And we are both Indians! So please it was never about the accent, the video was funny, that's it! @kishwersmerchantt."