Anurag Basu to start with Kishore Kumar biopic by year-end with or without Ranbir Kapoor

Director Anurag Basu says even if Ranbir Kapoor is unable to give dates for the biopic on legendary actor-singer late Kishore Kumar, he might start the film with another actor.

"It (biopic on Kishore Kumar) is not shelved. I don't know with whom I will make and when exactly. After Sanjay Dutt biopic Ranbir will be busy with his another film Dragon. "I don't want to wait for too long for the film, so if Ranbir can't give dates this year then I will go with someone else. Basu is keen to start the film by this year-end.

The Barfi director is all charged up for his next directorial venture Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir and Katrina Kaif."We will talk and promote the film in the right way. People are aware about things, they see it and judge it," he says.

Jagga Jasoos has been at the centre of some controversies, mainly because of its delay and the rumoured break-up of its lead actors. "When I started shooting for the film, I knew there will be some delay. There is a delay of eight months. There was a stop gap as Ranbir used to work in between his other films while Katrina was spending time with family," Basu says.

As the film is set to release on 14 July, Basu says the promotions will start by the end of May. "We will start promotions two-three weeks before the release of the film. The trailer will come by end of May. We will go by the classical way of promotions, like coming out with trailer, songs, etc. "There are over 25 songs in the film. It's a musical film and we have to convey that to the audience," he says.

The Life in a Metro helmer says Ranbir and Katrina will promote the film together. "They are professionals. There are a lot of things in media but they have not told us that they will not promote it together," Basu says.