Anupam Kher earns Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination, for The Boy with the Topknot

FP Staff

Apr,04 2018 15:47:07 IST

Anupam Kher has earned a Best Supporting Actor BAFTA nomination for his role in the BBC drama The Boy with the Topknot. The BAFTA (short for British Academy of Film and Television Arts) nominations were announced on Wednesday, 4 April 2018.

Kher has been nominated alongside Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty), Brían F O’Byrne (Little Boy Blue) and Jimmi Simpson (USS Callister, from Black Mirror) in the Best Supporting Actor category.

BAFTA announced the news with a tweet that congratulated all four actors on their nominations:

Anupam Kher responded by saying he was "humbled" by the nomination.

The Boy with the Topknot is based on the critically acclaimed memoirs of British journalist Sathnam Sanghera. Kher plays the role of Sathnam's father in the series.

Published Date: Apr 04, 2018 15:47 PM | Updated Date: Apr 04, 2018 15:47 PM

