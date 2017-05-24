Anne Hathaway's next is a romcom about hazards of dating in technology-driven world

Actress Anne Hathaway is on board to produce and star in a new romantic comedy about the perils of dating apps.

The 34-year-old came up with the idea for the film and has teamed up with the creators of STX Films, Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who are co-writing the yet untitled feature film, reports deadline.com.

Kohn and Silverstein, who have worked on How To Be Single, said, "We have been looking for ways to work with Anne since launching STX, and when she came to us with the idea, we knew right away that we wanted to make this movie with her.

"This is a modern day look at love, dating and hookups with a very contemporary and authentic voice that speaks to a generation that casually swipes right to find a mate.

"As technology has allowed for a new era for matchmaking, it also comes with a lot of comedy and consequences and Anne wanted to explore that territory in funny, relevant and very unexpected ways," they added

The movie is yet to secure a director.

Hathaway was last seen in Colossal, which she executive produced and her next film is Ocean's Eight, which is slated to hit screen in June.