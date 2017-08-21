Annabelle: Creation global box office collection pushes The Conjuring franchise past $1 billion-mark

While Annabelle: Creation's plot-line and scenes may or may not give you the spooks, what is sure to blow your mind is the sheer amount of money the film has managed to rake in. According to a report in Forbes, the film has earned $160 million worldwide, which means that the Conjuring franchise has crossed the $1 billion-mark.

It has already recovered four times its budget of $15 million. The film released on 18 August in India, and on 11 August overseas. Even in India, it has earned Rs 11 crores over a span of five days. The film has received good reviews; critics pointed out that it had clichéd horror tropes, but praised it for its visuals and the performances.

Annabelle: Creation is a spin-off-cum-prequel to The Conjuring and explores the origins of the demonic doll that was introduced later in the series. At the center of all the films in this franchise has been James Wan, who has served in the capacity of a producer and director.

The Conjuring universe is ever-expanding. The first installment, which earned $318 million, was released in 2013. It was followed by Annabelle, which was a prequel released in 2014 and The Conjuring 2, which hit screens in 2016. These films made $256 million and $320 million respectively.

This means that The Conjuring franchise stands third in the horror genre in terms of box office collections, only to be succeeded by Resident Evil and Alien, which made $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion respectively.

Up next for the franchise is the release of the spin-off titled The Nun on 13 July 2018, and work on two upcoming movies The Crooked Man and The Conjuring 3, which are currently under production. The titular 'Nun' and 'Crooked Man' were introduced as characters in The Conjuring 2.