Annabelle: Creation — Brazialian woman starts to hit, punch herself after watching a night show

Annabelle: Creation opened to packed theatres (read: people shrilling, their drinks spilling) all over the world and goosed up the Conjuring franchise's collection to an impressive $1 billion. The film, which recounts the creation of Annabelle — a creepy doll who's the stuff of nightmares — might have disappointed some veteran horror fanatics.

However, there have been reports of some people walking into the theatre and coming out a different person, having left their sanity behind. One such person, is a 20-year-old Brazilian woman as reported by www.dailymail.uk, who took the film a tad too seriously.

A video of the woman struggling on the floor, while her friends try to stabilise her has been going viral. And no, it is not a spin-off. Her ordeal is quite similar to people's reaction after watching Bill Gates' unintended debut in Half Girlfriend.

The unnamed woman was reportedly rushed to the hospital after she started shouting and punching herself hysterically, post watching a late-night show of the horror flick. Wait. A late night-show of a film that features a possessed doll? We don't know what the worse decision was - hitting yourself after the film or going for a night show in the first place.

The video shows the woman shouting, crying, and coughing uncontrollably on the floor of a shopping mall.

We hope the woman is doing okay now. Here's the video:

