Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias become parents to twins, Nicholas and Lucy

Singer Enrique Iglesias has welcomed fraternal twins with former professional tennis player girlfriend Anna Kournikova after a secret pregnancy.

Kournikova, 36, gave birth to their children on December 16 in Miami, US Weekly confirmed.

The couple, who kept their pregnancy completely under wraps, is now proud parents to son, Nicholas and daughter, Lucy.

On the same day, Kournikova shared three pictures on Instagram, which showed her riding on a boat and dressed up in an oversized windcheater jacket from Iglesias' tour. Iglesias too posted a funny selfie from the boat of himself on social media.

Known for being a fiercely private couple, the two have been in a relationship for 16 years now after they met on the sets of Eglesias Escape music video in 2001, in which the tennis star made an appearance.