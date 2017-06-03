Angelina Jolie to star in Bride of Frankenstein, helmed by Beauty and the Beast director?

You are here:
Jun, 03 2017

Los Angeles: Actor-filmmaker Angelina Jolie might join the cast of Bride of Frankenstein, which has actors like Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem already on board.

Angelina Jolie. AP

Universal Studios wants Jolie to star in the film, which will be directed by Beauty and the Beast (2017) helmer Bill Condon. It is said that the studio is eyeing her to play the Bride, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

However, the negotiations with Jolie haven't begun yet, despite Bride of Frankenstein being the only Dark Universe film after The Mummy which already has a release date.

Bride of Frankenstein is scheduled to hit US theaters in February, 2019.


