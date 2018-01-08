You are here:

Angelina Jolie attends Golden Globes with son; first glimpse of Naa Nuvve: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kalyanram Nandamuri‏ gives a glimpse of Naa Nuvve

Telugu actor Kalyanram Nandamuri‏ and Tamannaah Bhatia gave a glimpse of their upcoming film Naa Nuvve on Twitter. Mohanlal works out with his son

Superstar Mohanlal posted a workout selfie with his son, Pranav Mohanlal, and that has been breaking the internet a little this morning.

Bipasha Basu celebrates her birthday, 'monkey' style

Bipasha Basu brought in her birthday by having a fun-filled party with her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Their 'monkey love' was evident in the pictures, as they happily jumped around with joy. Angelina Jolie's date to the Golden Globes

#goldenglobes A post shared by Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (@paxtjoliepitt) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:46pm PST

Angelina Jolie took her son, Pax Thien Jolie Pitt, to the Golden Globes, keeping it in the family. The two cut a dapper figure on the red carpet.