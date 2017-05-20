Andhhagadu's trailer: The Raj Tarun, Hebah Patel starrer is a romantic action entertainer

The trailer for Telugu romantic-action entertainer Andhhagadu has been released. The film has actors Raj Tarun and Hebah Patel in the lead. The film is directed by Veligonda Srinivas and produced by AK Entertainments.

Raj Tarun is playing a temporarily blind radio jockey in the film while Patel plays a doctor and his love interest. Other talented actors like Rajendra Prasad and Ashish Vidyarthi play important roles in the film as well.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the film was slated to be released on 26 May, but has now been pushed to 2 June, clearing the way for Raarandoi Veduka Chooddam, which has Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The team plans to use the delay to their fullest by getting into continued aggressive promotion.

The two lead actors have teamed-up in the past to deliver blockbuster hits like Kumari 21F and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. Due to the pair's crackling chemistry, the fans have really high expectations from the film. The trailer does not disappoint and packs up on romance and action in equal parts. From the looks of it, the film seems to be an out and out entertainer. The songs of the film, which were released earlier, have also received a positive response from the audience.

Andhhagadu will hit the screens on June 2 as per the confirmation given by the filmmaker.

Here's the trailer of the film: