You are here:

Andaz Apna Apna director Rajkumar Santoshi to helm Aanand L Rai's upcoming production

Mumbai: Director-producer Aanand L Rai is collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi on a new project.

The film will be directed by Santoshi with Rai producing it via his banner, Colour Yellow Productions.

Santoshi is best known for classic films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Ghayal and Khakee.

Prior to this project, he had directed Shahid Kapoor- Ileana D'Cruz-starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero in 2013.

"Aanand and I and have a great connect and mutual admiration for each other's work. I am very happy to take this ambitious project forward with him.

Looking forward to an exciting journey on making this film," Santoshi said in a statement.

Talking about the film with Santoshi, Rai said, "I have grown watching Raj ji's films and now working with him is an honour. We are very excited with this collaboration.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 13:11 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 13:11 PM