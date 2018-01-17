Ananya Panday marks debut at Vanity Fair's le Bal des Débutantes along with Ava Phillippe

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, has appeared in the latest issue of Vanity Fair. The 19-year-old posed for the cover of the magazine's latest spread, which is dedicated to the youngsters who made a mark at the Bal des Debutantes aka Le Bal, reports Mid-Day.

The fashion event was hosted last November and saw some of the most popular youngsters from across the globe don creations from couture designers. Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur’s former royal family and his sister, Princess Gauravi Kumari and Ahaan Panday were also a part of the ball, which grants admission only by invitation. The event is emblematic of Paris couture and how integral a part fashion is, to the capital. Apparently, the event also raises money for several charities, while celebrating the French lifestyle.

According to the publication, Ananya donned a black and blue Jean Paul Gaultier creation. Other Indian actresses to have graced the cover of Vanity Fair magazine are Priyanka Chopra, Kalki Koechlin. Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ananya will soon make her much-awaited debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:02 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 12:02 PM