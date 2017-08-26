Amy Schumer quashes rumours she asked to be paid as much as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle

Actress-comedienne Amy Schumer has denied claims of her asking Netflix to pay her as much as fellow comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, as per Independent. Variety had earlier reported that Schumer, who had earlier signed an $11 million deal with the streaming giant, went back asking for more money after learning that the other two were being paid $20 million per special. Schumer, however, shut down these rumours in an elaborate (and equally awesome) Instagram post.
Hot dog dog. Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid. I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me "demanding" or "insisting" on equal pay to them aren't a true. #fat #stealsjokes
The Snatched actress made it very clear that she had asked for more money than what was earlier promised to her, but never did she try to use the pay disparity between her and the other two comedians to get more money.
In fact, she thinks she does not deserve equal pay to Rock and Chapelle as they have been in the game for far longer as opposed to her, who started having sold out shows just a few years ago. She maintains that she did ask for more money than what was discussed earlier. However, she will continue to work day in and day out to keep doing what she does.
These reports do come as a reminder of the pay disparity that exists universally in the entertainment industry. Schumer's response, however, rightly throws light on factors such as talent, experience and reach, which determine the pay structure, but are often overlooked by protesters and activists demanding equal pay.
Published Date: Aug 26, 2017 02:27 pm | Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017 02:27 pm