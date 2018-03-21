You are here:

Amy Poehler to star in and make her directorial debut with Netflix comedy Wine Country

Mar,21 2018 19:12:58 IST

Actor Amy Poehler will make her directorial debut with the Netflix comedy Wine Country.

The 46-year-old actor will also star in and produce the project. The news was shared by Netflix on Twitter.

Amy Poehler/Image from Twitter.

"It's happening- Amy Poehler's directorial debut, 'Wine Country', is coming soon to Netflix!.. Get excited. Get real excited," Netflix tweeted.

The story is about longtime friends who go to Napa for a weekend getaway to celebrate a 50th birthday.

Joining Poehler in the cast are actors Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, and Emily Spivey, who has also penned the script along with Liz Cackowski.

