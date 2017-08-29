Amitabh Bachchan's note to Rajkummar Rao, Cristiano's family portrait : Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten note to Rajkummar Rao

When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You've made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh 🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/G7vSfv9nfU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt note to Rajkummar Rao congratulating the latter on his latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi which has been well received by critics and audiences alike. Rao tweeted about how his day had been made due to Sr. Bachchan's message. The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are twinning

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

The Weeknd took to Instagram and shared a photograph of himself and his lady love Selena Gomez as the two are seen wearing similar sweatpants and the exact same Puma shoes that The Weeknd has been promoting extensively on his social media profiles for a couple of days, as they are original designs by the man himself.

Virat Kohli's intense work out session

Never stop working hard. 💪Make everyday count! 💯✌ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Virat Kohli shared a video clip of himself doing pull-ups, and just like every other move that the Indian skipper makes, this one too, had us swooning. Karan Johar's dinner date with Ekta Kapoor

My dinner dates with @ektaravikapoor are always the best! Soulful and full of love!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:30am PDT

Karan Johar shared a picture with his friend and producer Ekta Kapoor as the two enjoyed a cosy dinner date. Johar's captioned mentioned how his dinner dates with Kapoor are always the best.

Cristiano Ronaldo's family photo

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and shared a family portrait with his newly born twins and son, along with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. All five are seen posing happily for the camera, looking like the perfect family.