Amitabh Bachchan to play 'real-life character' in Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's next

After breaking records and winning hearts with 2016's Sairat, Marathi director and two-time National Award winner, Nagraj Manjule is all set to make his maiden steps in Bollywood.

While it is known that Manjule's first Hindi film will feature Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the director has chosen to keep Bachchan's part under wraps as of now.

Speaking to DNA, Manjule said, "Let’s just say, it is based on a real-life character. But the way I’ve written the part and the film, it moves very far away from the original source."

A report by DNA claims that Bachchan is touted to play the Nagpur-based Prof Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded the NGO named Slum Soccer. The NGO works with slum children, youngsters who belong to families dealing with various social issues —drug-abuse, conflicts, crime, anti-social activities etc — and train them to become football players.

Manjule, who is known to do extensive research for his films, has spent the last two years writing the script of this Bachchan-starrer film, and before that, he was busy researching on the subject. The Sairat director was fixed on having Bachchan on board.

He says, "I wrote it with only Bachchan saab in mind. I’ve been his fan from childhood. I grew up copying his clothes, speech and mannerisms from Majboor and Deewar. I’d go to school with my shirt tied like Bachchan saab in Deewar and get severely reprimanded by my teachers. But the punishment had no effect on me. I’d still do it," he says.

The film is reported to go on floors from October this year.