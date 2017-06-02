Amitabh Bachchan confirms return to Kaun Banega Crorepati; starts recording questions for next season

You are here:
Jun, 02 2017

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has announced that reality TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will return to the telly world soon. He has already started recording registration questions for it.

MUMBAI, INDIA ? JULY 7: Actor Amitabh Bachchan during a press conference announcing the 4th season of gameshow 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Sony Entertainment Channel in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (Photo by Yogen Shah/India Today Group/Getty Images)

Amitabh Bachchan. Image from Getty Images.

Amitabh's announcement comes at a time when there was a buzz that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might come on board to host the new season of the widely popular general knowledge-based game show.

"KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the Registration Questions for the contest to be on air by August-September this year," the 74-year-old actor posted on his blog late on Thursday night.

The show was first aired in 2000, changing the face of Indian television and giving Amitabh a new lease of life in showbiz.

Recalling the experience of being the host, Amitabh wrote: "KBC. The winner from its beginnings. To me at least was to mingle with them that come with ambition and desire, with hope and will and of course the ultimate desire of spending those hours at the Hot Seat, with complete strangers who by the time it ends become your dearest friends."

"May the fruits of friendships grow. May the winner be ecstatic. May he or she be deserving and above all, may the wishes of they that come, be delivered in a bounty."


Published Date: Jun 02, 2017

