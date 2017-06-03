Amitabh Bachchan, Amruta Fadnavis' song: We won't be playing this 'Phir Se'

The recent collaboration between Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Amitabh Bachchan 'Phir Se' was launched on 31 May. The song is sung by Amruta and Bachchan makes an appearance in the video. The song is produced by T-Series. After a string of hits like Sonam Kapoor-Hritik Roshan's 'Dheere Dheere Se' and Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff's 'Befikra', T-series has failed to make a hat-trick with this single.

Initially, there was a lot of buzz around the song due to the unconventional pairing of Amruta and Bachchan. However, the song is nothing but a combination of a tacky set and an equally unimpressive Amruta. The music video of 'Phir Se' is highly reminiscent of most Altaf Raja songs in the early 2000s. The story is based around the most cliched plot of a girl auditioning for a college cultural fest that has ballet dancers, hip-hoppers and everything basically reeks of the west. The girl, Amruta Fadnavis, is a desi singer in the video and Bachchan is, obviously, the judge who is dressed like he is about to hit the runway with those red pants and sequinned shoes.

Amruta starts singing and maintains a single expression throughout the video. Bachchan gets very impressed but the bitchy gang of the college hates Amruta. The biggest surprise in the video is the fact that there are no surprises. Between emptying a glass of juice on the leader of the bitchy gang to 4 more minutes of the same expression, Amruta gives a stellar performance towards the end of the video. Bachchan, obviously, is the first one to stand up from the audience and breaks into a dramatic but over-exploited round of applause. The rest of the audience obviously follows his lead.

The song was shot in Opera House, which is disappointing because the video does not utilize the place and the grandeur associated with it to the fullest. The vocals are average and there is nothing fresh about the music either. However, is a good song to fall asleep to.

Here's the song :

