Amid Indo-Pak tension, lone Pakistani publisher to participate in New Delhi World Book Fair

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, a publisher from across the neighbouring country is likely to participate in the upcoming 45th New Delhi World Book Fair 2018 to be held in Delhi from 6 January.

The fair, organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in association with the ITPO, would be held at the Pragati Maidan.

Although just one Pakistani publisher would be participating in 2018 and only one stall has been taken up, the organisers are hopeful it would bring cheer among readers.

"There is a good demand of books from Pakistan. Readers have always liked and appreciated their writing. So this year, the publisher has returned. May be just one but hopeful that this will be a good indication," NBT Director Rita Chaudhary told IANS.

More than 35 countries will be participating at this year's book fair. Last year also, only one distributor from Pakistan had participated in the book fair.