America's Got Talent: Tyra Banks replaces Nick Cannon, two acts get Golden Buzzer

The twelfth season of America's Got Talent, the popular talent-based reality show, is in its second week. The show is currently holding auditions and there have been some great performances by artists from all walks of life. Trump impersonators, mind readers, stuntmen, escape artists, singers, ventriloquists — you name it. With such skilled contestants auditioning, the show will see some thrilling acts in the weeks to come. The ultimate performer will take the winning trophy and $1 million home, but before that there will be grueling training sessions and weekly eliminations.

The panel of judges is the same for this season consisting of music mogul Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, former Spice Girl Mel B and comedian Howie Mandel. Model Tyra Banks has replaced Nick Cannon as the host of the show.The judges, are being extra observant this season. They are not shying away from hitting the 'X' button this season, which if in a majority, gets a contestant eliminated.

The twelfth season seems to be getting more exciting by the day given the kind of people auditioning for the show. There have already been two Golden Buzzer performances. For the uninitiated, the Golden Buzzer is the most coveted prize one can have, apart from the winning trophy. Getting a Golden Buzzer ensures a direct entry to the live shows.

The first golden buzzer of the season has been bagged by a gifted, young lady from Oklahoma City. 12-year-old Darcy Lynn Farmer stunned the judges with her ventriloquist act. She and her puppet, Petunia, hit the highest chords possible and their act melted Mel B's heart, who couldn't stop herself from hitting the Golden Buzzer.

The second golden buzzer went to 29 year old singer Mandy Harvey. Harvey lost all hearing by the time she turned 18. She owned the stage strumming her ukulele to an original song called 'Try' which she wrote to remind herself to not give up on her dreams. She sang to her heart's content as the judges visibly moved, held back tears. Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer as soon as her performance got over. Although, he is known to be extremely professional, and does not mince words while expressing himself, he got on the stage to congratulate the young lady on her achievement.

The talent show usually has guest judges gracing the show. According towww.eonline.com, DJ Khaled and Chris Hardwick will be stopping by to help the judges take the fairest decisions. Orange Is The New Black Star Laverne Cox will also drop by and make the show more nail-biting than it usually is.