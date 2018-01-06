American Horror Story 8; Fargo 4: All you need to know about the FX shows' new seasons

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the show's next edition will be set in the future and FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed that there is more Fargo on the way.

The announcement of an eight season for the horror anthology was made during the Television Critics Association's semi-annual press tour in Pasadena, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"All I’ll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I’ve never done," Murphy said. After the TCA panel, Murphy pitched the idea to Landgraf, who apparenly "loved it".

No casting announcements have been made yet for the new season of American Horror Story.

In May last year, Landgraf had said Fargo might get another season only if creator Noah Hawley came up with a story idea better than the season three. Guess what? He has.

"Fargo is not gone," Landgraf confirmed at his executive panel, before adding, "Noah Hawley has told us that he has an idea that excited me enormously for a fourth cycle of Fargo. The plan is to have that ready for 2019. I'm focused on what's coming in 2018. The anticipation is there will be another cycle of Fargo in 2019."

But Hawley thinks his boss is being "optimistic" about the schedule and isn't entirely sure it'll be ready by then. Nothing concrete has yet been revealed in terms of narrative or casting.

However, Hawley said that the next Fargo project is actually a book he's working on that will include scripts, photos, interviews and essays covering the first three seasons.

The first season of Fargo, adapted from Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1996 Oscar-winning film of the same name, starred Martin Freeman as a cowed small-town insurance salesman and Billy Bob Thornton as a hitman. It earned plenty of critical praise and won three Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Miniseries, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting categories. The show's season two was a prequel and set in 1979. Backed by the star power of Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Jean Smart and Ted Danson, the show got 18 Emmy nominations. The third season, set in Minnesota, has again been nominated in six categories at the 2018 Emmys.