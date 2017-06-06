Amazon Studios acquires right for film based on Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp

Amazon Studios has acquired the rights to Linda and Monica, the Black List script detailing the relationship between TV personality Monica Lewinsky and former US civil servant Linda Tripp.

The script by Flint Wainess, follows the crazy, true story of the relationship between Lewinsky and Tripp, the woman who nearly destroyed the Bill Clinton presidency and herself in the process, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tripp secretly recorded phone conversations with Lewinsky that detailed her relationship with Clinton. She leaked the tapes to Kenneth Starr, the special prosecutor who was investigating Whitewater.

Later, Tripp claimed that her motives were patriotic. She went on to say that she was acting in her best friend's interest by exposing her sexual encounters with the president, according to deadline.com. The scandal and its repercussions included impeachment hearings.

Even after all the legal process got over, Lewinsky revealed it got impossible for her to have a normal job because of the scandal. She largely stayed out of the limelight after the incident and emerged years later as an anti bullying-advocate according to the same deadline.com report.

It's safe to say that the subject of the film still remains controversial.

The film will be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.

(With inputs from PTI)