Amazon Obhijaan trailer: Dev's film marks monumental feat for Bengali film industry

The trailer of the much awaited Bengali film Amazon Obhijaan released on 1 December and it promises to be the adventure of a lifetime. Directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, this SVF production looks like yet another exciting saga churned out by the Bengali film industry.

Amazon Obhijaan revolves around celebrated author Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay's fictional character Shankar Roy Chowdhury played by Bengali actor Dev. It was in the 2013 film Chander Pahar — another collaboration between Dev and Mukherjee — that we were introduced to Shankar and his adventures. Amazon Obhijaan takes that character and his journey forward on a much grander scale.

The trailer sees Shankar and Svetlana Gulakova's characters embark upon an expedition which was the latter's father's unfulfilled dream. Shankar and Gulakova journey to the dense forests of Amazonia where they encounter hurdles that are hidden in the wilderness. Some of the shots — especially the ones which pan to the forests and waterfalls — reminded us of the visual spectacles that SS Rajamouli presented in his magnum opus Baahubali. Amazon Obhijaan promises to be a monumental feat for the Bengali film industry.

With panthers, anacondas, alligators, deceptive rivers and tribals galore — Mukherjee's directorial is exactly what one would expect out of an adventure-thriller. The film gives you a taste of Jules Verne, as well as Rudyard Kipling (in terms of the storytelling), without undermining the literary brilliance of Bandhopadhyay. At the same time — Amazon Obhijaan offers as many chills and thrills as critically appreciated adventure films like Jumanji, Indiana Jones and The Mummy Returns.

The film's trailer has been released in six languages — Bengali, Hindi, Oriya, Assamese, Tamil and Telugu. Amazon Obhijaan is the only Bengali film that will see a six-language release.

The movie came into the limelight recently after it dethroned Baahubali for the title of the film with the largest poster (with Baahubali's poster size at 51,598 sq.ft. and Amazon Obhijaan's at 60,800 sq.ft). It also made it into the Guinness Book of World Records for the same.

Amazon Obhijaan's music has been composed by Debojyoti Mishra. Along with Dev and Svetlana Gulakova, the cast of the film includes Laboni Sarkar, Tamal Ray Chowdhury and David James.

Amazon Obhijaan is slated for release on 22 December.

Watch the trailer of Amazon Obhijaan here

