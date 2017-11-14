You are here:

Amazon acquires television rights to The Lord of the Rings with multi-season commitment

Amazon says it has acquired the global television rights to The Lord of the Rings, based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment. Set in Middle Earth, this TV series will explore new story lines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series, Amazon said on 13 November.

The Lord of the Rings canon was named Amazon customers’ favorite book of the millennium in 1999. The three films directed by Peter Jackson earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide.

No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.