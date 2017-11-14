You are here:

Amazon acquires television rights to The Lord of the Rings with multi-season commitment

Nov,14 2017 09:06 41 IST

Amazon says it has acquired the global television rights to The Lord of the Rings, based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment. Set in Middle Earth, this TV series will explore new story lines preceding Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series, Amazon said on 13 November.

A still from The Lord of the Rings. Image from Facebook/@lordoftheringstrilogy

The Lord of the Rings canon was named Amazon customers’ favorite book of the millennium in 1999. The three films directed by Peter Jackson earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide.

No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.

