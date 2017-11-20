AMAs 2017: Bruno Mars sweeps top honours; Despacito wins Best Song title

The winners for the 2017 American Music Awards (AMAs) have been announced and Bruno Mars swept away seven of the top billed categories including Artist of the Year, Favourite Album for 24k Magic, Favourite Song and Video of the year for his hit 'That's What I Like'.

Keith Urban won the top awards in the Country category as reported by the Billboard. Bruno Mars, who was unable to attend the ceremony, sent a recorded message which said, “"I wish I could be partying with y'all" as reported by Centre Daily Times.

It was no surprise that Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat Justin Bieber’s viral hit 'Despacito' won the Favourite Pop Song title. The 45th installment of the AMAs, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by the Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross who called it a special night as her mother, the legendary singer Diana Ross, received the Lifetime Achievement Award that night.

CBS News reported, "My mother, the extraordinary Diana Ross is getting a lifetime achievement award. We are the first ever mother and daughter who have ever hosted the American Music Awards. She did it twice, but there's always next year," said Ross.

Diana Ross, who also performed a medley of her music at the AMAs ceremony, saw Taylor Swift, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama too send video messages to Diana Ross, thanking her for her music, as reported by Billboard. "This is all about love. This says it all. This is my family. And I'm sending love out there to all of you each and every one of you, our global family … I feel so humbled by this. I love you so very much," said Diana Ross in her acceptance speech, as reported by CBS News.

The night also saw Linkin Park win the award for Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock that was dedicated to the lead singer Chester Bennington who had tragically passed away earlier this year. Band member Mike Shinoda said, "I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got, and make Chester proud," while accepting the award, as reported by ABC News.

The show saw multiple high profile performances by the A-listers of the industry like Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and Pink, who scaled a building in her electrifying performance. The highlight of the evening was a performance by the Korean pop sensation BTS who blew away the crowd performing on their track 'DNA'. Hollywood stars like Jared Leto and Ansel Elgort were seen gushing about the performance.

The other winners of the night were Niall Horan for New Artist of the Year Award, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Drake.