Alyssa Milano, Minnie Driver slam Matt Damon for 'tone deaf' comments on sexual harassment

Actors Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver have criticised Matt Damon for the "tone deaf" comments he made this week about the "culture of outrage" over sexual misconduct.

In an interview with ABC's Popcorn with Peter Travers, Damon said he believes there's a "spectrum of behaviour" which requires different reactions.

“I think we’re in this watershed moment. I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories — and it’s totally necessary,” Damon said on the show. He went on to add that there was a "spectrum of behaviour" and not all of the allegations carry the same weight. He even suggested comedian Louis CK deserved a second chance for his misdeed having already paid a high price for it.

Driver, his Good Will Hunting co-star and ex-girlfriend, took to Twitter to slam his statements remarking on how he was part of the problem.

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

Speaking to The Guardian, she added: I’ve realised that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off in their ability to understand. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level...I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not.”

Milano, in a series of tweets, elaborated on how men dismiss certain forms of sexual assault.

We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017

We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017