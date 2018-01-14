You are here:

Altered Carbon trailer: Netfix's new cyber-punk series promises to be a stunning sci-fi spectacle

Streaming television powerhouse Netflix has released a new, full-length trailer for its upcoming show Altered Carbon, an action-packed mystery set in a dystopian future.

Based on the classic cyber-punk noir novel of the same name by Richard K Morgan, Altered Carbon is set in a future where consciousness can be digitized and death isn't permanent. When an immensely wealthy man named Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) needs his own murder to be solved, he resurrects and hires Takeshi Kovacs (played by both Joel Kinnaman and Will Yun Lee), a lone surviving soldier killed in action 250 years ago, to investigate. The trailer, as expected, reveals a fast-paced murder mystery with plenty of explosive action, mystery and mayhem in stunning futuristic sets.

Creator and executive produced by Laeta Kalogridis, the show also stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Lehman, Martha Higareda and Dichen Lachman.

At 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, which concluded on Friday in Las Vegas, Netflix played with people's minds with a booth for a fictitious company named Psychasec that offered replacement bodies in a promise of immortality. It eventually turned out to be a promotion for the Netflix show.

The first season consists of 10 episodes and will premiere globally on 2 February.

Watch the trailer below:



Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 11:14 AM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 11:14 AM