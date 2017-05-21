Allu Arjun signs new film with Vakkantham Vamsi just after finishing Duvvada Jagannadham

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, whose upcoming project Duvvada Jagannadam, is slated to be released on 23 May, already has another film in his kitty according to Times of India. Arjun has signed a film with Vakkantham Vamsi. The film will hit the screens this Sankranthi.

The film is titled Na Peru Surya Na Illu India is the directorial debut of Vakkantham Vamsi. Vamsi has written screenplays for blockbusters like Temper and Kick among others in the past. The makers of the film officially launched the film on April 7. Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna will also be starring in the movie opposite Arjun.

According to Deccanreport.com producer Sridhar Lagadapati will produce the film along with Nagababu. The shoot will begin in March, 2017. Apart from Vamsi, Tamil director Lingusamy has also signed Arjun to be on board for his upcoming film venture. Arjun's previous films like Race Gurram and Sarrainodu were also well-received.