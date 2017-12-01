All the Money in the World trailer promises a gripping abduction thriller based on true events

The trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming movie, All the Money in the World, is out. The movie stars Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg, Christopher Plummer and Charlie Plummer in the lead roles.

Kevin Spacey was earlier a part of the cast but was replaced by Christopher Plummer after numerous allegations of sexual misconduct was levelled against him.

All the Money in the World is based in the 1970s. It tells the true story of the kidnapping of billionaire J Paul Getty’s grandson. Getty, one of the richest men on the planet, refuses to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers. Christopher Plummer plays the role of J Paul Getty; Charlie Plummer plays his grandson John Paul Getty III.

Paul’s mother Gail, played by Michelle Williams, is left in a desperate struggle to rescue her son. She is helped by a former CIA operative, played by Mark Wahlberg. The two become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

All the Money in the World is set to release on 22 December despite multiple scenes being reshot after Spacey was replaced by Plummer. Redoing scenes has cost the movie’s production house an additional $10 million.

The trailer includes quite a few shots of Plummer, the most memorable being his single-word response when asked what he, the world’s richest man, could possibly still want: “More.”

Check out the trailer here:

