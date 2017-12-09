Alita Battle Angel: First trailer of James Cameron-Robert Rodriguez's live-action adaptation released

The James Cameron-produced and Robert Rodriguez-directed sci-fi film, Alita: Battle Angel, dropped its first trailer. The live-action movie is based on Yukito Kishiro's manga series, Battle Angel Alita (known in Japan as Gunnm).

Alita: Battle Angel is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the 26th century, where society endures a technological dark age after a devastating war. The trailer shows Alita (Rosa Salazar), a cyborg with an organic human brain and an artificial body as she's rescued from a junkyard by a scientist (played by Christoph Waltz) who later becomes her surrogate father. Alita then becomes a bounty hunter tracking down criminals as she tries to remember her mysterious past.

Salazar plays the titular character using a motion-capture suit.

Cameron, who has been looking to adapt the manga series since as far back as 2000, eventually handed directing duties to Rodriguez.

The film also features Mahershala Ali, Michelle Rodriguez, Jennifer Connelly and Jackie Earle Haley.

Alita: Battle Angel hits theatres on 20 July, 2018.

Check out the trailer below: