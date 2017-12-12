Alita: Battle Angel by James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez gets new trailer, brings anime to life

For almost a decade, James Cameron has been working on making a movie based on Yukito Kishiro's manga Battle Angel Alita. In 2015, Cameron handed the directorial responsibilities for the movie to Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Machete, Sin City). Now, fans of both Cameron and Rodriguez will be delighted to know that the first trailer for Alita: Battle Angel is out.

Alita: Battle Angel is slated for a 20 July 2018 release. The movies screenplay has been written by Cameron, Rodriguez and Laeta Kalogridis. The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Keean Johnson and Jackie Earl Haley. Rosa Salazar plays Alita.

Alita: Battle Angel is based on the graphic novel series Battle Angel Alita by Yukito Kishiro. The story takes place in the 26th century and revolves around an amnesiac female cyborg who is rescued from a scrapyard by a doctor. She is then rebuilt and decides to become a bounty hunter and destroy vicious criminals. Cameron, who is producing the film, said that the film will be the “spine story” of the first four installments of the manga.

One detail in the trailer that caught everyone's 'eye' was the way Alita's eyes have been done for the movie. Anime characters are designed with larger eyes, but in this movie Alita is the only one with big, round eyes.

You can watch the trailer below.

