Alison Brie, Glenn Close, Patrick Stewart announced as presenters for 2018 Writers Guild Awards

Feb,01 2018 14:47 38 IST

Los Angeles: Glenn Close, Alison Brie, Patrick Stewart and Terry Crews will be among the presenters at the Writers Guild Awards next month.

The guild announced that Bob Odenkirk, Minnie Driver, Sarah Silverman and Dylan McDermott will also present at the bi-coastal awards show on 11 February.

This combination photo shows actors Terry Crews, from left, Glenn Close, Patrick Stewart and Alsion Brie who will be among the presenters at the Writers Guild Awards and hosted by Patton Oswalt on Feb. 11. (AP Photo/File)

Patton Oswalt will host the ceremony, which will present writer-director James L. Brooks with its Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement.

Awards are presented in both New York and Los Angeles, although the West Coast show features most of the star power.

The nominees for best original screenplay this year are: The Big Sick, Get Out, I, Tonya, Lady Bird and The Shape of Water.

The adapted screenplay nominees are: Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Logan, Molly’s Game and Mudbound.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:47 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:47 PM

