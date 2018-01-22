Alison Brie addresses James Franco's harassment allegations, says 'not everything reported has been fully accurate'

Actress Alison Brie, sister-in-law of actor James Franco who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a few women, believes it is important that victims speak up and have the right to do so.

Brie, nominated at the 24th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in GLOW, said she "supports her family" and that not "everything that's been reported is fully accurate", reports variety.com.

"I think that above all what we've always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and, you know, does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family. And not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do," Brie said on Sunday.

Brie is married to Franco's younger brother Dave, who appears with him in The Disaster Artist. Franco was nominated for a SAG Award for the aforementioned movie.

Franco was accused by five women of sexually inappropriate or exploitative behavior in a Los Angeles Times report on 11 January. It emerged just days after he won the Best Actor Golden Globe Award for The Disaster Artist. He even wore a Time's Up pin to the ceremony.

Franco has denied the allegations.

