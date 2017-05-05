Alia Bhatt poses for Dabboo Ratnani; Ekta Kapoor welcomes Smriti Irani: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about-... well, whatever Kanye West rants about. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Alia Bhatt poses topless with a cat for Dabboo Ratnani

Alia Bhatt is making the most of her sabbatical from shooting for films. For those of you who have stalked her Instagram profile, she is spending some quality of time with her cats. Ace celebrity photographer allowed her to mix business with pleasure when he asked her to pose topless with a black cat for a photo-shoot.

Ekta Kapoor welcomes her 'Tulsi' Smriti Irani to Instagram

Let's welcome my friend ! A force to recon with ! Her meteoric rise stunned many but wat stuns me more is how rooted she is! Finally on instagram let's welcome tulsi ! @smritiiraniofficial ! A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on May 4, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Union Textile Minister and former television actor Smriti Irani has made her Instagram debut. To celebrate the occasion, her longtime collaborator Ekta Kapoor posted a picture of her with Irani and Sakshi Tanwar, welcoming her 'Tulsi' to the social media platform after 'much persuasion'.

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor launch their clothing line

I love #twinning with you my #rhe #norhesonicant signature tees from #rheson will soon be available at @wearerheson @shoppers_stop A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on May 4, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Sonam Kapoor and her sister and producer Rhea Kapoor have decided to extend their collaboration beyond the screen. Rhea, who styles a lot of Sonam's trendsetting looks, has now started their clothing line Rheson, an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names.

Priyanka Chopra poses with child abuse survivors

Their stories of resilience are so inspiring.. thank u for sharing with me #EndViolence #thistimeforafrica #bindibonding @unicef A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 4, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Priyanka Chopra, after breaking the internet with her Ralph Lauren dress at Met Gala 2017, is off to Zimbabwe in the capacity of a UNICEF ambassador. She posted a picture with two African children and promoted her cause of ending violence against children.