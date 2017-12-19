Alia Bhatt hints at cameo in Student Of The Year 2: 'Never say never, it could be possible'

With Student Of The Year 2 expected to release in 2018, the latest buzz around the film is a (hopeful) cameo by the original cast — Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Bhatt hinted at the possibility in an interview recently. "I am sure Karan will find a way to associate us in some way. For all you know, there might be some reference to us in the second part. Never say never. It could be possible," said Bhatt, according to a Mid-Day report.

Student Of The Year 2 will see Tiger Shroff in the role of the protagonist and there is major speculation that Disha Patani and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday might join Shroff to complete the lead trio. The sequel will be directed by Punit Malhotra.

The much anticipated first look of the film was unveiled recently and it saw Shroff take on the character of a college-going student with ease and panache.

2012's Student Of The Year was directed by Karan Johar and served as the official launchpad for Bhatt, Dhawan and Malhotra who made their Bollywood debut via the Dharma production. It brought the three lead actors into the limelight immediately, and all three actor's have had a successful career trajectory in Tinsel Town till now.