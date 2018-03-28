Alia Bhatt has made pact with Katrina, Deepika to do films together: 'I'm game for a good chick flick'

Alia Bhatt has over the years cemented her position as a formidable acting talent in Bollywood. With her incredible performances in films (Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, to name a few) and a major fan following, she is one of the most-sought after actresses in Hindi film industry today.

With A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif as her BFFs, Bhatt says she's all game for a "good chick flick" with the other two actresses.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Bhatt has expressed her desire to work with Kaif and Padukone (individually) in films. In an interview, she is reported to have said that she has made a pact with the two actresses to do films together.

She particularly talked about the changing scenario for women in Indian films. She said, "It has become progressive for actresses today. But, there’s still a long way to go. The best thing is that now, they are standing by each other. For instance, imagine Dil Chahta Hai being remade with three girls today. It would be wonderful. I’m game for a good chick flick," reports Deccan Chronicle.

Bhatt has been busy of late completing her shoot schedules for Meghna Gulzar's Raazi along with Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal; Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh and then Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 16:43 PM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 16:43 PM