Alia Bhatt calls Baahubali 2 'rock-buster'; says would like to work with Prabhas

In a recent Q and A session on Twitter, Alia Bhatt spoke about box office hit Baahubali 2 and its protagonist Prabhas.

In response to a question asking her to describe Baahubali 2 in one word, Alia Bhatt said, "Need a new word for this GIANT Rock-buster? :)"

Need a new word for this GIANT 😀 Rock-buster? https://t.co/0n7AfIik5a — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 14, 2017

Bhatt was asked who her favourite South Indian actor was, and she chose Prabhas.

When asked if she would like to work with Prabhas, the actress said "For sure."

When asked if she liked Baahubali 2, Bhatt replied with this tweet:

Of course!!!!! Loved it.. it was epic! https://t.co/SUNe93quJi — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 14, 2017

The success of Baahubali 2 has given Prabhas recognition from all over the country. This film is the fastest to enter the 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu, and the Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 400 crores. In terms of its international collections, the film is inching towards the Rs 1500 crore mark.

It is now being rumoured that Katrina Kaif will star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film Saaho, which will be directed by Sujeeth Reddy.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukherji's Dragon, where she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where she will share screen space with Ranveer Singh.