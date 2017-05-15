You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Alia Bhatt calls Baahubali 2 'rock-buster'; says would like to work with Prabhas

Alia Bhatt calls Baahubali 2 'rock-buster'; says would like to work with Prabhas

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 15 2017 18:42:12 IST

In a recent Q and A session on Twitter, Alia Bhatt spoke about box office hit Baahubali 2 and its protagonist Prabhas.

alia-prabhas-social - Copy

In response to a question asking her to describe Baahubali 2 in one word, Alia Bhatt said, "Need a new word for this GIANT Rock-buster? :)"

Bhatt was asked who her favourite South Indian actor was, and she chose Prabhas.

When asked if she would like to work with Prabhas, the actress said "For sure."

When asked if she liked Baahubali 2, Bhatt replied with this tweet:

The success of Baahubali 2 has given Prabhas recognition from all over the country. This film is the fastest to enter the 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu, and the Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 400 crores. In terms of its international collections, the film is inching towards the Rs 1500 crore mark.

It is now being rumoured that Katrina Kaif will star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming film Saaho, which will be directed by Sujeeth Reddy.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukherji's Dragon, where she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where she will share screen space with Ranveer Singh.


Published Date: May 15, 2017 06:40 pm | Updated Date: May 15, 2017 06:42 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 16MI Vs RPS
2May 17SRH Vs KKR
3May 19TBC Vs TBC
4May 21TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores