Varun Dhawan's October is coming in April

First time shot a film poster in complete natural light just surrounded my nature and realness. Hope what i have gone through in this film comes alive for everyone soon. #October13thApril pic.twitter.com/rlCs9TzrIU — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 22, 2018

Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media profiles to share snippets from his upcoming film October in which we will see him starring opposite Banita Sandhu. The film is slated to release in April.

Oscar nominations show featuring Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek and more

Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh are all set to announce the Oscar nominations for the 90th edition of the awards show. Several behind the scenes images were shared by the official Instagram account of the Academy.

Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor's never ending Kahaani

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor recently went on the cutest date and made sure to take picture to document the moment. Irani shared the picture on her Instagram profile with the caption "#jahan rishto ke roop nahi badle #kalaajaurkal" and it had us 'aww-ing' out loud.

Alia Bhatt stuns at her best friend's wedding

✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jan 22, 2018 at 8:13am PST

One of Alia Bhatt's best friends recently got married and the actor was there for all the celebrations from start to end. Stunning in a silver lehenga on her friend's big day, Bhatt put out several photographs during the course of the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Usher hang out

Priyanka Chopra recently went to the Sundance Film Festival and she happened to bump into the musician Usher over there. The actor took a moment to pose with the latter as they smiled happily for the camera.

The Kardashian-Jenner Calvin campaign

our family. @calvinklein #MYCALVINS. #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:57am PST

The Kardashian-Jenner clan recently shot an ad campaign for Calvin Klein and shared images from the same with their millions of social media followers. Sporting Calvin Klein innerwear, the women stunned in the advertisements.

