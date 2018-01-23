You are here:

Alia Bhatt at friend's wedding; backstage at the Oscar nominations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Varun Dhawan's October is coming in April

Varun Dhawan recently took to his social media profiles to share snippets from his upcoming film October in which we will see him starring opposite Banita Sandhu. The film is slated to release in April.

Oscar nominations show featuring Priyanka Chopra, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek and more

Get ready for the #OscarNoms show, featuring Salma Hayek.

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on

Is that Rosario Dawson? Watch #OscarNoms on Tuesday at 5:22am PT.

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on

Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh are all set to announce the Oscar nominations for the 90th edition of the awards show. Several behind the scenes images were shared by the official Instagram account of the Academy.

Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor's never ending Kahaani

#jahan rishto ke roop nahi badle #kalaajaurkal 💝💖 A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor recently went on the cutest date and made sure to take picture to document the moment. Irani shared the picture on her Instagram profile with the caption "#jahan rishto ke roop nahi badle #kalaajaurkal" and it had us 'aww-ing' out loud.

Alia Bhatt stuns at her best friend's wedding

& my baby girl is married ✨💐👏

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

“ I do “ crew 🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

& the best is yet to come 🙌 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

One of Alia Bhatt's best friends recently got married and the actor was there for all the celebrations from start to end. Stunning in a silver lehenga on her friend's big day, Bhatt put out several photographs during the course of the celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Usher hang out

Priyanka Chopra recently went to the Sundance Film Festival and she happened to bump into the musician Usher over there. The actor took a moment to pose with the latter as they smiled happily for the camera.

The Kardashian-Jenner Calvin campaign

our family. @calvinklein #MYCALVINS. #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The Kardashian-Jenner clan recently shot an ad campaign for Calvin Klein and shared images from the same with their millions of social media followers. Sporting Calvin Klein innerwear, the women stunned in the advertisements.

