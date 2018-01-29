Alec Baldwin defends Woody Allen; compares Dylan Farrow to character from To Kill a Mockingbird

Alec Baldwin has compared Woody Allen accuser Dylan Farrow to To Kill A Mockingbird character Mayella Ewell, who, in the novel, falsely accused an African- America man of rape.

In wake of the massive sexual harassment row involving Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood celebs, many celebrities have regretted working with Allen, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter with former partner Mia Farrow.

Baldwin, who had expressed support to Allen earlier as well, tweeted, "One of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the 'persistence of emotion'. Like Mayella in 'To Kill A Mockingbird', her tears/exhortations are meant to shame you into belief in her story. But I need more than that before I destroy someone, regardless of their fame. I need a lot more," he added.

Baldwin, who has collaborated with Allen on three projects, also referred to Moses Farrow, another child adopted by Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, who claims the abuse allegations are false. "To say that Dylan Farrow is telling the truth is to say that Moses Farrow is lying. Which of Mia's kids got the honesty gene and which did not?", Baldwin tweeted.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan responded to Baldwin.

"It's interesting that Baldwin chooses to dismiss the judgments of Justice Wilk and Prosecutor Frank Maco, who reviewed all of the evidence instead of just selected bits and pieces," Dylan said, "However, considering that Mr. Baldwin confidently invoked Mayella Ewell to make his point while forgetting that it’s been hotly debated that she was, in fact, raped by her father, demonstrates that perhaps Baldwin is just not a stickler for details."

Dylan accused the director of sexually abusing her in the early 1990s while she was a child.

She reiterated her allegations in a 2014 New York Times op-ed and other articles. She has often criticized Hollywood actors for not taking her claims seriously.

Dylan's allegations have picked up steam in wake of the #MeToo movement following her brother Ronan Farrow's expose of Harvey Weinstein. Ronan is Allen and Mia's biological child.

