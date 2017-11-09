Akshaye Khanna all set to star in political web series helmed by A Gentleman directors Raj and DK

After his masterstroke latest performance in Ittefaq, Akshaye Khanna is now gearing up for a new web series and will reportedly join hands with the makers of recently released film A Gentleman.

While the web series culture in India is growing, a new trend is emerging simultaneously, with a number of prominent actors/actresses opting for the digital space. Akshaye's new venture in the web medium is touted to be a political thriller.

According to a DNA report, a source close the production confirmed the news: "Akshaye had been approached by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK who are planning a web series.” Khanna himself further confirmed the news, by saying, "Yes, Raj had come to me with the series and I really loved the idea. I’m absolutely open to trying out of the space. But there haven’t been any further discussions on that.”

The report also claims that the political thriller will have Khanna in a very interesting role. The story has been weaved with a lot of satirical humour and though the script is yet not fully ready, the pre-production work is on in full swing, claims the source.

The trend of Bollywood biggies doing web series was seemingly flagged off by actors like Radhika Apte, Kalki Koechlin and Rajkummar Rao, and has now gotten quite a lot of popularity as a trend with even Saif Ali Khan shooting for Netflix's first Indian production Sacred Games.