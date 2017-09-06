Akshay Kumar's impromptu speech at event raises Rs 6.5 cr for families of martyred soldiers

Akshay Kumar's impromptu speech at a recent event, wherein he urged people to donate money to the next of kin of martyred soldiers, led to a windfall for www.bharatkeveer.gov.in. The website was launched on the actor's suggestion and connects donors with the affected families, directly. According to Hindustan Times, an appeal by the actor got some of the country's top executives to pledge Rs 6.5 crore for the families of slain defence personnel.

The website was launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the actor proposed the idea last year. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "I just felt like talking about the 'bharatkeveer' initiative because the entire audience comprised high profile individuals with influence and resources. If they won’t come forward for the cause of our armed forces, who will?"

The event, which eventually turned into a massive fundraiser, was organised by Motilal Oswal. As per a report by The Quint, the stock giant also pledged to make donations for all the families of martyrs located in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leaving no stone unturned in his crusade, Kumar further elaborated on the policies that the site follows. Apparently, the details of a soldier's family remain on the site till an amount of Rs 15 lakhs is raised.

As soon as his speech ended, help started coming in from all sides. It is heartening to see the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor take it upon himself to promote the initiative. Recently, he has also been doing films which are palpably coloured with a patriotic fervour, too.