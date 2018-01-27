Akshay Kumar's 2015 hit Baby to be remade in Tamil; could star Jayam Ravi in lead

Actor Suriya’s Pongal release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, a remake of Akshay Kumar-Neeraj Pandey’s Special 26, received good reviews and is still running in a few theaters in Tamil Nadu. Now, another of Akshay and Neeraj's hit films will also be remade in Tamil.

Director Ahmed, who remade Jolly LLB as Manithan with Udhayanidhi Stalin, is all set to helm the remake of Akshay Kumar’s hit spy thriller Baby. This will be the third film of Neeraj Pandey to be remade in Tamil, after A Wednesday (remade by Kamal Haasan as Unnai Pol Oruvan) and Special 26. Pandey’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was also dubbed in Tamil and went on to become a sleeper hit at the box office.

“Talks are on with Jayam Ravi, who is busy shooting for the cop thriller Adanga Maru. Once Ahmed makes the necessary changes to the original script of Baby to suit the sensibilities of the Tamil audience, the shoot will begin,” says a source close to the director.

Ravi will be seen taking on Akshay Kumar’s role in the Tamil version and as Taapsee is quite popular in Tamil cinema, we have to wait and see whether she reprises her role from the original.

Besides the Baby remake and Adanga Maru, Ravi is in talks with his brother Mohan Raja with whom he has delivered several blockbusters, including Thani Oruvan.

“Yes, my brother Raja assured me he'd develop a script and most likely, he will be directing my 25th film,” said Ravi in an earlier interview. Ravi also has the long-awaited historic period film Sangamathira in the pipeline; the shoot of the film is expected to kick off in April.

Madhi, the cinematographer of Saaho, is likely to be part of the Baby remake. Other than Madhi, Ahmed hasn’t locked anyone else for the remake. Madhie had earlier worked with Ahmed on the feel-good romantic drama Endrendrum Punnagai, and Manithan.

The shoot of the Tamil remake of Baby is likely to start rolling by the end of this year.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 15:55 PM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 15:55 PM