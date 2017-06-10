Akshay Kumar tweets out new poster of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha; trailer to release on 11 June

Akshay Kumar released a new poster of his upcoming Toilet: Ek Prem Katha on Twitter. The film has Bhumi Pednekar opposite Kumar. The satirical comedy is directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film is creating a lot of buzz in the run-up to its August 2017 release.

No TOILET, No Bride!!!

TOILET TRAILER OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/wIxS0YBmUn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 10, 2017

Kumar can be seen channeling the Indian bridegroom in the poster, dressed up in a yellow suit. The poster is captioned "No Toilet, No Bride," which sends out a not-so-subtle indication about what the film is based on. Pednekar is playing the bride in the film. Kumar had earlier tweeted a poster in which both Pednekar and Kumar could be seen in an Indian bride and groom's getup. The cast also includes Sana Khan and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The film is inspired by Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which is aimed at improving sanitation facilities and reducing open defecation in the country by constructing adequate washrooms. The film is expected to have a strong social commentary on the current sanitation facilities in the country.

Kumar also tweeted that the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be out on 11 June 2017. The film is all set to release on 11 August 2017.